PLEASANTVILLE — Firefighters extinguished a second-floor kitchen fire Tuesday morning on Pleasant Avenue.
Battalion Chief Scott Tythall said Engines 1 and 2 arrived at the multi-unit home in the first block of Pleasant Avenue in less than five minutes to find smoke coming from the unit's second-floor windows.
Three people who lived in the home were evacuated, and no one was injured, firefighters said. The kitchen area sustained heat and smoke damage.
Mutual aid was called but diverted after the fire was under control.
Battalion Chief Neal Loch said the resident of the second-floor apartment knocked on the door of the fire station on North First Street to report the fire.
"He was the most polite and calm person, not in a frantic rage," Loch said.
Firefighters followed the resident along the less-than-quarter-mile distance and responded to the small fire.
"We're really fortunate when you think about the time lapse," Loch said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.