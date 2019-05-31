PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was airlifted to the hospital after a fire broke out in a first-floor apartment unit of a multi-resident home in the 100 block of North First Street Friday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Scott Trythall, firefighters arrived at the scene one minute after being dispatched at 3:42 a.m. and found smoke coming from the building.
The fire was in the apartment's bedroom and bathroom area.
The man living in the apartment had already evacuated, Trythall said. EMS was called for the man, and it was decided his injuries warranted a flight to a burn center. He was flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Trythall said.
Other residents were evacuated from the building but were allowed to return to their apartments. Trythall said the fire caused substantial damage to the apartment but did not affect the rest of the building.
The home did not appear to have any visible fire damage later Friday morning.
The fire is still under investigation, and the city's arson unit was on scene.
The Atlantic City Fire Department provided mutual aid. Firefighters and investigators cleared the scene about 6:30 a.m.
