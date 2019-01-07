PLEASANTVILLE - Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. looks back on the city's past year both proudly and positively.
Tweedle gave the details of the progress the city has been making during its reorganization meeting on Monday.
The credit rating for the city remained at "A2," which keeps the city in a strong financial position, Tweedle said.
Tax collection remains strong at 98 percent, but the city's total property value decreased to $775,231,800 last year because of a reduction of $17,664,800 from 2017 due to successful tax appeals at both the Atlantic County level and New Jersey Tax Court, Tweedle said.
The city continues to experience a decline in violent crime as a result of its police department's emphasis on crime suppression and complex investigations in partnership with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the FBI, State Police, ATF and a new partnership with the DEA, Tweedle said.
"In 2019, you can expect to see more officers on Main Street and at our community events as we continue to add personnel and resources to our newest unit, the community relations bureau, based out of the high-rise building on N. Main Street," Tweedle said.
New development that was approved last year that started operating last year or will begin this year include:
Dina Baum / The Linen Place receiving approval to use the old AC Coin & Slot building at 201 W. Decatur Ave. for storage repair and to sell various linen that was imported from China.
The State Office of Parental Review and the State of New Jersey Office of the Law Guardian will be going into the old Kmart building in the Pleasantville Shopping Center on the Black Horse Pike.
Senior Care Centers of America was approved to open a senior day care facility at 750 West Delilah Road at the old Bounce U.
A youth wrestling / training facility at 1101-1123 New Road is now in operation.
The membership of senior citizens in the city's recreation department increased 35 percent last year over the previous year, Tweedle said.
"We had our first Trunk N Treat for Halloween in the City Hall parking lot," said Tweedle, who added youth activities in the city continue to grow for anyone older than age 5.
City children received 35 bicycles as well as entertainment, food, fun and fellowship and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus during the city's Winter Wonderland, which is its biggest event of the year.
Other reorganization meeting events included:
- Lawrence "Tony" Davenport was sworn in as the newest member of the City Council.
Davenport, 58, is self employed and is in the construction business. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1979 and was an All-American basketball player. He was on the Pleasantville School Board for six years and also served as Board President for a time.
- Sandra Beard, the senior payroll clerk, account payable, who also handles the purchase requisition / purchase order function in the finance department, was named employee of the year.
- Deputy Chief of Police James Williams was named the supervisor of the year. Williams was instrumental in acquiring money for Shotspotter, reducing violent crime and creating a community relations bureau to oversee community policing, said Police Chief Sean Riggin, who nominated him.
- Former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles retired from the city police department. The captain served for nearly 25 years before leaving to become sheriff. He asked to return to the department last year.
- Councilman William Christmas and his wife, Maxine, were honored for their more than 25 years as Santa's Helpers in the Winter Wonderland program. The most recent holiday season was their last year with the program.
- Curtis Conwell, 75, received commendation for serving more than 30 years on the Zoning Board.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.