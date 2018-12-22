PLEASANTVILLE — Four families in Atlantic County had their Christmas presents delivered early Saturday, but they didn’t come on Santa’s sleigh — they came on a big truck flanked by more than a dozen motorcycles.
Team IVR, or ILL Victorious Riders, a city-based group seeking nonprofit status, along with a soon-to-be member of City Council, delivered presents to families in Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville and Atlantic City. They raised money through donations and local business sponsors to give back to the community during the holidays, said Alisara Eason, the group’s organizer.
Each of the 16 children got four gifts, said Eason, 33, from Bluetooth microphones to light-up sunglasses and rings. One family even got a TV.
“The kids were so excited whether they opened the gifts (right away) or not,” Eason said, sitting in the Pleasantville Middle School cafeteria, where all the families were invited for a hot meal.
It’s the first year for the event, but Eason said they’re planning to do it again next year. The 16 motorcyclists who accompanied the truck were family and friends who grew up in the area and wanted to give back to those who needed it most.
The ILL stands for “I live life,” Eason said. “Our slogan is ‘I live life victoriously riding.'”
Councilman-elect Tony Davenport helped organize the event with Eason, he said.
“My heart is with the kids. It always has been,” he said.
Davenport grew up in the city, he said, and thinks it’s time to give back and show residents people do care.
“Just today, to be able to go out and see the joy on the kid’s faces,” he said, smiling. “We’re going to do whatever we can to make sure people can be proud of Pleasantville.”
