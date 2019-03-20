ABSECON-- Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 22 year-old man, who they believe to be suicidal.
Patrick T. Morrisey, of Absecon, was last seen leaving his home on Natalie Terrance on Saturday, March 16 at approximately 10 a.m.
According to police, Morrisey is suicidal and has exhibited delusional and paranoid behavior in recent days. Those closest to him reported this behavior as out of character, police said.
Police described Morrisey as a white male standing 5’ 6” tall weighing 130lbs with a thin build, blue eyes, and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left bicep with cursive writing. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket carrying a camouflage backpack.
Morrisey is a mechanic with the Army National Guard on active orders and currently enrolled at Stockton University, police said.
Police urge anyone with any information on Morrisey’s whereabouts to contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.