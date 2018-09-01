BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A backyard fire damaged two homes early Saturday in the Collings Lakes section of the township.
Collings Lakes firefighters arrived at a home in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue at 2:18 a.m. to find a shed and pool cabana on the property on fire, according to a statement from the Fire Department. Firefighters took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and had cleared the scene by 4 a.m., according to the department.
Both the house where the fire began and a neighboring home sustained heat damage to siding, the department said. No one was injured.
Firefighters from Hammonton assisted at the scene.
