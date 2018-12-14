A raccoon collected from an Egg Harbor Township property has tested positive for rabies, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health.
This is the fourth case of rabies reported in the county this year.
An Asbury Avenue homeowner heard his dog barking at something in the backyard and discovered a raccoon attacking a neighborhood outdoor cat, county officials said in a news release.
The cat was rescued and taken for treatment but was euthanized due to the severity of its wounds. The raccoon was sent to the state lab for testing, where it was confirmed positive for rabies Dec. 12.
Atlantic County’s previous three rabies cases involved two raccoons, one in Northfield and another in Egg Harbor Township, and a bat collected in Pleasantville.
Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. Pet owners are advised to protect their pets with a rabies vaccination.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats once a month at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville. The next clinic will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Dogs must be brought on leashes and cats in carriers. For more information, call 609-485-2345 or visit aclink.org/animalshelter.
Dogs and cats who receive an initial rabies vaccination are not considered immunized until 28 days after the vaccine has been administered, therefore it is strongly recommended that any animal newly vaccinated or those too young to receive the vaccine (less than three months) not be left outdoors unattended.
Public health officials also advise residents to teach their children to stay away from wild, stray or aggressive animals.
If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention.
Report all animal bites to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth.
