GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was pulled from a fire that destroyed his bungalow at the Country Motel.
About 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a bungalow in the motel on the White Horse Pike near Second Avenue, Bayview Fire Company Chief Mark Morton said.
Trevor Loper, 54, said he helped pull an older man from the bungalow.
The man was taken to the hospital, Morton said.
Loper, who has been living at the motel since 2011, said he came home from work and smelled smoke from the bungalow, then knocked, but the man said everything was fine.
Loper said a retired firefighter pulled into the motel’s parking lot, and, along with Loper and Derrick Brown, 56, pulled the man from the burning building.
Concerned passersby stopped to see how officials are responding to a fire at 201 E White Horse Pike. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/6BPEVGcGfE— marissa (@marissaluca98) July 26, 2018
“I’m just so glad they got him out,” Loper said. “I wish I was a little more persistent knocking on his door.”
Loper added he turned off two nearby propane tanks, just in case, and firefighters arrived shortly after.
Brown said he was detailing his car when he saw smoke, rushed over with Loper and the retired firefighter, opened the door, letting in oxygen, and the flames grew.
It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which caused about $30,000 in damage to the building, leaving it uninhabitable, Morton said.
The fire also spread through the ceiling to the next unit, he added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Morton said.
The Bayview and Pomona volunteer fire companies, township police and EMS, AtlantiCare paramedics and the Atlantic County fire marshal responded. Germania and Absecon firefighters covered Pomona and Bayview in the meantime.
