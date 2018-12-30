Funeral services will be held Sunday for a Mizpah firefighter who died in a Christmas morning car crash while responding to a call.
Natalie Dempsey, 21, was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Landis Avenue in Mays Landing after she lost control of her car and veered into a guardrail.
The services will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Absegami High School in Galloway Township, the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company said on Facebook.
“This is an open invitation for all firefighters and apparatus. We are sending our girl off loud and proud,” the fire company said in a post.
Dempsey left her Hamilton Township home Christmas morning to respond to a chimney fire.
She was also a shelter manager at the Humane Society of Atlantic County and was working toward becoming a police officer.
