The South Jersey Transportation Authority will ring in Memorial Day weekend with an hour of toll-free passage through the Egg Harbor plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway.
From 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, drivers heading east through the plaza will not have to pay the toll, according to the SJTA. Local restaurant chain Chickie's & Pete's will pick up the tab.
The hour of gratis fares follows a 100 Days of Summer celebration from noon to 4 p.m. at Farley Plaza on the expressway, offering free samples of food and drink, State Police K-9 and equipment demonstrations, a helicopter landing, animals from Funny Farm Rescue Sanctuary in Mays Landing and a live broadcast by WIP Sports Radio.
“We welcome another 100 days of summer and wish all those who use our roadway and airport safe travels and happy memories,” SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty said in a statement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.