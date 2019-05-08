GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A fire broke out Wednesday morning on the top floor of the Through the Looking Glass tea bar and "metaphysical shop" in Historic Smithville and Village Greene, Fire Marshal Ron Garbutt said.
"The second floor is pretty much a total loss," Garbutt said.
The alarm sounded at 10:12 a.m., Garbutt said. Nicole Hyde, owner of the Crafting Cellar, said she called 911, and police arrived soon after. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, employees said.
"It was a little scary," Hyde said. "The woman that worked there ... she was a little frazzled, so I called 911 for her."
Fire companies from Bayview, Oceanville, Pomona, Port Republic, South Egg Harbor and Absecon responded, as well as the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad.
Officials told shoppers and employees to clear out of their stores and away from the scene of the fire for less than an hour.
An employee looking out the window of a shop just feet away mistook the smoke over the brick walkways for fog moving in. Flames could be seen from the windows in photos posted to social media. Workers Wednesday said the devastated top floor housed goods like incense and crystals.
"When I walked out, there was smoke. ... The fire was actually coming out the window," said Patty Wright, an employee at Trendie Treasures, which backs up to Through the Looking Glass. "It was crazy."
Shoppers and workers gathered to watch the fire.
"We're never crazy busy during the week anyway, but for something like this in Smithville," Wright said, laughing, "not the everyday."
By 2 p.m., a few firefighters milled around the base of the shop, and a worker swept debris from the roof lined with charred window frames.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, Galloway police said.
Through the Looking Glass is in the Village Greene section of the shopping center.
Mayor Anthony Coppola Jr., whose family owns and operates the Historic Smithville side, said he was relieved the firefighters had the fire under control quickly because the shop is close neighbors with other stores.
"It was actually contained, oddly enough, to the second floor of the building," Coppola said. "It looked like the whole building was up. … We're fortunate, because they saved that building."
