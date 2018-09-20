SOMERS POINT — City Council has approved a contract to start constructing a new bayfront marina at the end of Higbee Avenue, so boating visitors can dock and enjoy Bay Avenue restaurants, stores and the newly renovated Gateway Playhouse.
The city anticipates completing the facility by next summer, according to a press release.
A $550,000 grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation will help fund the dredging, and a $1.45 million National Boating Infrastructure grant will be used to build the marina.
There will be 20 transient boat slips as well as slips for tour boats and emergency vessels.
“The city has been focused on enhancing the bayfront, beginning with the completed renovations of the Gateway Playhouse,” said Mayor Jack Glasser. “The next phase is to build this new marina.”
City Council approved a contract with Wickberg Marina Contracting Inc. of Belford, Monmouth County, to complete the first phase of construction.
For more information, visit somerspointnj.org or call 609-927-9088.
