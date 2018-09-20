SOMERS POINT — City Council has approved a contract to start constructing a new bayfront marina at the end of Higbee Avenue, so boating visitors can dock and enjoy Bay Avenue restaurants, stores and the newly renovated Gateway Playhouse.

The city anticipates completing the facility by next summer, according to a press release.

A $550,000 grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation will help fund the dredging, and a $1.45 million National Boating Infrastructure grant will be used to build the marina.

There will be 20 transient boat slips as well as slips for tour boats and emergency vessels.

“The city has been focused on enhancing the bayfront, beginning with the completed renovations of the Gateway Playhouse,” said Mayor Jack Glasser. “The next phase is to build this new marina.”

City Council approved a contract with Wickberg Marina Contracting Inc. of Belford, Monmouth County, to complete the first phase of construction.

For more information, visit somerspointnj.org or call 609-927-9088.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Facebook.com/EnvironmentSouthJersey

Tags

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.