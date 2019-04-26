Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The demolition last month of Baia Restaurant on Bay Avenue gives Somers Point another chance to diversify its offerings to pull in a more family-friendly audience, compared with the singles it used to attract with its clubs and bars during the 1960s and 1970s.
The demolition last month of Baia Restaurant on Bay Avenue gives Somers Point another chance to diversify its offerings to pull in a more family-friendly audience, compared with the singles it used to attract with its clubs and bars during the 1960s and 1970s.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
SOMERS POINT — Years ago, Bay Avenue was a place to party hard and drink too much with your friends, but the city is hoping to continue to change that reputation.
The demolition last month of Baia Restaurant, which was built on the spot of the legendary Bay Avenue club known as Bay Shores, gives the city another chance to diversify its offerings to pull in a more family-friendly audience, compared with the singles it used to attract with its clubs and bars during the 1960s and 1970s.
The plan is to replace Baia with an open-air beach bar setup with tents and trees, according to what Greg Sykora, chairman of the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission, has heard.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“We needed to change the culture of Bay Avenue from a drunk fest to enjoying the environment, through music, through food, through drinking, through camaraderie, all those things,” Sykora said.
Many of those elements will be present Saturday along the avenue, as the city holds its 30th annual Bayfest.
The reopening of the Gateway Playhouse last year brought live theater back to the city, where it has been a tradition off and on for 100 years, said Sally Hastings, president of the Somers Point Historical Society.
Last month, the city was awarded a $130,000 grant from the state’s Department of Transportation to expand the Somers Point bike path.
The expansion will include construction of bike lanes on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, which will be used to connect the existing bike path and the Route 52 multi-use path to the new Garden State Parkway multi-use path and bike lanes on Route 9.
This summer, the city also wants to open a transient marina at the end of Higbee Avenue, where someone who has a boat can dock for a short amount of time, experience Bay Avenue and leave, Sykora said.
“Our transient marina, we can brand it as Somers Point’s dock-and-dine: Come out, bring your boat, walk around the town and experience the great food and atmosphere of Bay Avenue,” Sykora said.
SOMERS POINT — Construction of a new bayfront marina at the end of Higbee Avenue is underway…
It has been decades since Bay Avenue was primarily known for drinking and partying. Both Bay Avenue in Somers Point and Amherst Avenue in Margate were once called the “Barbary Coast,” in reference to their excessive drinking.
This town once drew young crowds with their music and bars. Besides Bay Shores, there was the Gateway Casino, the Under 21 Club and Steele Ship Bar, which burned down in 1967. Its land was used as a parking lot for another club, Tony Mart’s. A venue called House of Booze with live music and bars sits there now.
The live music scene died down on Bay Avenue when Tony Mart’s closed in 1982, and DJs, not live musicians, were hired to keep people dancing at places such as Egos disco and Brownies by the Bay, which both once stood where Tony Mart’s was.
Carmen Marotta, 62, who took over management of Tony Mart’s with his brother, Tony Jr., during the mid-1970s, credits the late Herb “Bubba Mac” Birch with bringing live music back to Bay Avenue multiple nights a week, year-round, with the opening of the now defunct Bubba Mac Shack in 2000.
The Bubba Mac Shack was built where Harbor Lights and Markers once stood and was torn down in 2009 and is now an open plot of grass.
South Jersey guitar legend Lew London was a member of the Bubba Mac Blues Band, which used to play at the Bubba Mac Shack at least three times a week.
“That first summer, he (Birch) may have spent $1 million. He had Mavis Staples, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band,” said London, 68, of Egg Harbor Township. “The first five summers were magical in terms of music.”
The push to make the avenue more family-friendly began in the 1990s, Sykora said. That’s when the city made Bay Avenue and the district it is located within more walkable and better lit, with more of an emphasis on its historic characteristics.
Even though Baia no longer exists, there are still restaurants on Bay Avenue: Bay Avenue Sushi; the Anchorage Tavern Restaurant; The Doc’s Place; Shari’s Bistro in the Tavern on the Bay Resort, which reopens for dinner on Sundays; and the Clam Bar, which opens for the season at 4:30 p.m. May 9.
And Marotta keeps the music scene alive, presenting bands through the Somers Point Beach Concerts series, which this summer will include Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre, Bonerama from New Orleans and CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band.
1 of 28
A photo of Bay Avenue, Somers Point, from September 2007.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
Historic property, The Anchorage Tavern, Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Somers Point is hiring a historic preservation consultant to help the city develop master plan planning guidelines to help it keep up its Bayfront Historic District, which has seen the number of relevant historic properties dramatically decrease in the 20 years since it was established. Saturday May 22 2010.
Shown is an old photograph of a trolley running along Bay Avenue in Somers Point, in front of the old Bayshores, shown right. The photograph belongs to Susan McClain, 52, of Vineland, who began working at Bayshores at age 15 in the 1970s. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
The City of Somers Point has a protected public beach on the bay along Bay Avenue. The City of Somers Point is promoting the city as a destination town and using the Bay Beach and the Route 52 Causeway between Somers Point and Ocean City, as an attraction with it's scenic bike and jogging paths and the fishing piers. Sunday July 12, 2015.
GALLERY: A look back at Bay Avenue in Somers Point
1 of 28
A photo of Bay Avenue, Somers Point, from September 2007.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historic photo from February 1988 of Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historic photo of Bay Avenue, Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historical post card of the now defunct Steele Ship Bar, which was on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historical photo of the interior of the now defunct Steele Ship Bar on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historical photo of the Anchorage on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A photo of the now defunct Bay Shores on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historical photo of people inside the Anchorage on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historic photo of Bay Shores on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historic photo of the now defunct Bay Shores on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historic photo of the sign at the now defunct Bay Shores on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A photo of the historic, now defunct Bay Shores on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historic photo of Pete Carroll with the Duffy String Band, who played at the now defunct Bay Shores on Bay Avenue on Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
Singer and guitarist Pete Carroll performs at the now defunct Bay Shores.
Sally Hastings / provided
A historic Easter weekend advertisement from the now defunct Bay Shores on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A historic photo of a Saturday, July 27, 1963 advertisement of the entertainment of the now defunct Bay Shores on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A photo of the now defunct Waterfront, which was shot after 1980, on Bay Avenue on Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A photo of the former Waterfront on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A photo of the now defunct Sails Restaurant from 2004 on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
A photo of the now demolished Baia Restaurant from 2012 on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Photo courtesy of Sally Hastings, president, Somers Point Historical Society
Historic property, The Anchorage Tavern, Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Somers Point is hiring a historic preservation consultant to help the city develop master plan planning guidelines to help it keep up its Bayfront Historic District, which has seen the number of relevant historic properties dramatically decrease in the 20 years since it was established. Saturday May 22 2010.
Anthony Smedile
Exterior of the new Buona Vita Italian restaurant on Bay Avenue in Somers Point, Tuesday June 15, 2016. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Sign that advertised band for BayshoreÕs CafŽ, off Bay Avenue, in Somers Point, during its heyday in the 1960s and Ô70s
Povided by Susan McClain
Shown is an old photograph of a trolley running along Bay Avenue in Somers Point, in front of the old Bayshores, shown right. The photograph belongs to Susan McClain, 52, of Vineland, who began working at Bayshores at age 15 in the 1970s. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
Rendering of the historic Bay Avenue waterfront. Supplied by the Somers Point Historical Society.
Somers Point Historical Society
Located at 801 Bay Avenue, Latz's By the Bay is participating in Somers Point Restaurant Week. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
The City of Somers Point has a protected public beach on the bay along Bay Avenue. The City of Somers Point is promoting the city as a destination town and using the Bay Beach and the Route 52 Causeway between Somers Point and Ocean City, as an attraction with it's scenic bike and jogging paths and the fishing piers. Sunday July 12, 2015.
Dale Gerhard
Picture of the former Tony Mart's during its heyday. Supplied by the Somers Point Historical Society.
Somers Point Historical Society
1 of 23
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The demolition last month of Baia Restaurant on Bay Avenue gives Somers Point another chance to diversify its offerings to pull in a more family-friendly audience, compared with the singles it used to attract with its clubs and bars during the 1960s and 1970s.
GALLERY: Current images of Bay Avenue in Somers Point
1 of 23
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Stephanie Vandenberg of Northfield jogs on Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The demolition last month of Baia Restaurant on Bay Avenue gives Somers Point another chance to diversify its offerings to pull in a more family-friendly audience, compared with the singles it used to attract with its clubs and bars during the 1960s and 1970s.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Photos of Bay Avenue in Somers Point. The city has looked at doing redevelopment in the area. April 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.