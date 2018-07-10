VENTNOR — An overnight trip this weekend to Atlantic City ended in a grim discovery for Richard Rosen of New York, who found the bodies of his mother and sister dead inside their luxury highrise condo, victims of an apparent homicide.
“I was shocked they were both dead on the floor," Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, told The Press of Atlantic City in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
Rosen had tried to call his mother, Elaine Rosen, 87, and sister Michelle Gordon, 67, on Sunday at their residence at the Vassar Square Condominiums in Ventnor. There was no answer. After going to the condo and knocking on the door to another no answer, he got a security guard to let him in the apartment.
Elaine Rosen and Gordon were the victims of apparent blunt force trauma and police are continuing to search for their killer, according to a statement released Monday by Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
No arrests have been made, Tyner said. The Prosecutor’s Office has not offered information on either the killer or a motive.
The deaths are believed to “be an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public,” according to the prosecutor’s release.
Rosen described his mother and sister as "simple, quiet people."
"It's very unlikely that anything like this would happen, I don't understand," Rosen said.
He does not know who could have killed his mother and sister.
On Tuesday, outside the condominiums, Arnold Lautt sat on a bench to get some fresh air. Lautt, 75, has been living at the condominiums for six years. He said most residents have been quiet and have kept to themselves about the homicides.
"It’s probably one of the safest places there is. I feel very comfortable living here. Things happen, what are you going to do? It’s unfortunate but things happen," Lautt said.
Lance Cohn was walking out of the condos where he stops in for breakfast once a week. He said the homicide wouldn't stop him from grabbing a meal next week.
"I don’t have a second thought about coming here for breakfast. I come here once or twice a week. It’s the boardwalk. This is about the best location and the safest location," said Cohn, 64, of Ventnor. "[But] I am a little bit shocked, I would say. It’s surprising."
Autopsies for both women are scheduled for Tuesday.
Locksmiths were at the building Monday with police, though it is unclear which units they were changing the locks for. He said he still feels safe living on the property.
The Vassar Square Condominiums dub themselves “The Queen of the Ventnor City Boardwalk” and have 212 units.
The doors beyond the main lobby to the elevators and stairs are kept locked, so only people with a key can get into the residence section of the building.
According to public records, Rosen sold unit 802 in the building in 2016 for $100,000.
The joint investigation is continuing between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor City Police Department.
