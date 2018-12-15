Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
James "Sonny" McCullough, mayor of Egg Harbor Township, at home in the Seaview Harbor section of the township, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. McCullough was cleaning out old newspapers that included stories about him, his family, and news related to South Jersey.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
James "Sonny" McCullough, mayor of Egg Harbor Township, in a photograph with former President George Bush during a campaign stop in South Jersey in 1992. In rear is former Atlantic County Executive Dick Squires.
James "Sonny" McCullough, mayor of Egg Harbor Township, at home in the Seaview Harbor section of the township, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. McCullough was cleaning out old newspapers that included stories about him, his family, and news related to South Jersey.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
James "Sonny" McCullough, mayor of Egg Harbor Township, at home in the Seaview Harbor section of the township, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. McCullough was cleaning out old newspapers that included stories about him, his family, and news related to South Jersey.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
James "Sonny" McCullough, mayor of Egg Harbor Township, in a photograph with former President George Bush during a campaign stop in South Jersey in 1992. In rear is former Atlantic County Executive Dick Squires.
James "Sonny" McCullough, mayor of Egg Harbor Township, at home in the Seaview Harbor section of the township, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. McCullough was cleaning out old newspapers that included stories about him, his family, and news related to South Jersey.. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Longtime Republican Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough, who retires from politics this month, wasn’t afraid to buck the power structure in his own party or reach across the aisle.
“I always thought Sonny was a person I could work with and get something done," said Demoratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo. "He was always fair to me. That's rare today in this type of climate."
McCullough, 76, is moving to the Ocean Club in Atlantic City next year after more than 30 years in office in the township, 29 of them as mayor. The last township meeting he'll officiate at will be Tuesday night.
As mayor, he oversaw the township’s explosion from a quiet rural area to a sprawling residential and commercial center, providing housing to a new casino industry. The township population more than doubled, from almost 19,000 in 1980 as casinos were just getting started to 43,000 today.
U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, who is also retiring from politics this month, credits McCullough with helping him get elected when he faced off against the much better known and powerful Republican state Senator William Gormley in the GOP primary for the seat in 1994.
"When I was first running, nobody in Atlantic County knew me," said LoBiondo, who grew up in Cumberland County.
He said McCullough introduced him around Atlantic County, which was important since that's where most of the 2nd Congressional District's votes come from.
"He took the flack and heat from Gormley," said LoBiondo. "It was a bitter primary in 1994."
McCullough was an interim state senator for about a year in 2007, having succeeded Gormley after he announced he was stepping down in February 2007.
During Help Bag Hunger Day, Egg Harbor Township Mayor James J. 'Sonny' McCullough bags groceries for Jacqueline Bauman, of Corbin City, at the Egg Harbor Township ShopRite in 2016. After decades of serving in government, McCullough has announced plans to retire. The event was put together by the store's Partners in Caring Program. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Egg Harbor Township Mayor, James J. "Sonny" McCullough, during a Press of Atlantic City Editorial Board meeting at the Pleasantville office, Tuesday Feb. 6, , 2012 . Meeting to discuss plans to open a medical-marijuana facility in Egg Harbor Township.
Assemblyman, Nelson Albano, background left Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough, Adriene Branca, 26 Sentator, Jim Whelan, Republicans Assembly, Vince Polistina, and John Amodeo,, background right Ricci Branca, Sr. , left foreground Acting Governor Steve Sweeney, center and Sherri Branca, right foreground sing the "Ricci's Law which would require interlock on the vehicles of first-time DUI offernders with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) above 0.15. at Branca family home in Egg Harbor Township Thursday, Jan 14, 2010.
Egg Harbor Township’s Mayor James “Sunny” McCullough congratulates Harbor Township Shoprite employees Elaine Taylor, from Atlantic City, and Maryann Martin, from Manahawkin, during an unavailing ceremony of a limited run Cheerios Box that they were chosen to be featured on at the Shoprite in Egg Harbor Township. Photo/Dave Griffin
Egg Harbor Township Mayor, James J. "Sonny" McCullough, Assemblyman John F. Amodeo, and Assemblyman Vincent J. Polistina talk as they wait for the governor to arrive.. Governor Chris Christie unveils his plan for the city, in Kennedy Plaza in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, July, 21, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough watches as the results come in. Atlantic County Republican gathering, McCullough's Emerald Golf Links, Egg Harbor Township. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Ye Weixiong, vice chairperson of Yuexin District in China, and Egg Hrbor Township Mayor James McCullough sign the agreement establishing a friendship City with the the Yuexin District in China at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center. Egg Harbor Township signed a Òfriendship cityÓ agreement Sunday with the Yuexiu District of China. A delegation from the city stayed in the area for the weekend. EHT officials took the visitors on a tour of the area Sunday. Sunday, February,13, 2011 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Egg Harbor Township Mayor James Sonny McCullough, leads the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. The annual Egg Harbor Township Memorial Day parade that travels down Ocean Heights Avenue ending in Veterans Memorial Park. Monday, May, 28, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Egg Harbor Township Mayor James McCullough awardsd a certificate to Slaybaugh School third grader Vito Acosta as the EHT Environmental Commission recognized township third graders for their Arbor Day posters during the Egg Harbor Township Committee meeting at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, April 28, 2010.
The Egg Harbor Township police department held a graduation ceremony Tuesday in the township municipal building for 10 residents who underwent 30 hours of training in the citizens police academy. The graduates along with the township mayor, from right to left: Eileen Palmentieri, Doreen Robinson, Joy Carty, Joan Lindmeier, Maria Carey, Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough, Marie McHugh, Earl Manley, Ray Glanville and Jonathan Marcus. Another graduate, Lee Karney, could not attend the ceremony. Police Chief Blaze Catania said the residents learned everything "from soup to nuts" about how the township police department works, such as patrols, the K9 unit and the swat team. Catania said he hoped the graduates will continue working with the department as volunteers, helping with tasks such as fingerprinting, data entry and computer assistance.
James Sonny McCullough Mayor of Egg Harbor Township, background listen to Jim Whelan New Jersey Senator ( 2nd District ) foreground speak during a panel discussion of civility in politics, or the lack of it in campaigns at Richard Stockton College Thursday, Nov 13, 2008.
Assemblyman, Nelson Albano, background left Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough, Adriene Branca, 26 Sentator, Jim Whelan, Republicans Assembly, Vince Polistina, and John Amodeo,, background right Ricci Branca, Sr. , left foreground Acting Governor Steve Sweeney, center and Sherri Branca, right foreground act after the singing of "Ricci's Law which would require interlock on the vehicles of first-time DUI offernders with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) above 0.15. at Branca family home in Egg Harbor Township Thursday, Jan 14, 2010.
Team manager Rob Warker, from the Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor Township, listens as Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough congratulates the team during a recent town council meeting held at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building. Photo/Dave Griffin
During Help Bag Hunger Day, Egg Harbor Township Mayor James J. ‘Sonny’ McCullough bags groceries for Jacqueline Bauman, of Corbin City, at the Egg Harbor Township ShopRite in 2016. After decades of serving in government, McCullough has announced plans to retire. The event was put together by the store’s Partners in Caring Program. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Egg Harbor Township Mayor, James J. "Sonny" McCullough, during a Press of Atlantic City Editorial Board meeting at the Pleasantville office, Tuesday Feb. 6, , 2012 . Meeting to discuss plans to open a medical-marijuana facility in Egg Harbor Township.
Assemblyman, Nelson Albano, background left Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough, Adriene Branca, 26 Sentator, Jim Whelan, Republicans Assembly, Vince Polistina, and John Amodeo,, background right Ricci Branca, Sr. , left foreground Acting Governor Steve Sweeney, center and Sherri Branca, right foreground sing the "Ricci's Law which would require interlock on the vehicles of first-time DUI offernders with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) above 0.15. at Branca family home in Egg Harbor Township Thursday, Jan 14, 2010.
Egg Harbor Township’s Mayor James “Sunny” McCullough congratulates Harbor Township Shoprite employees Elaine Taylor, from Atlantic City, and Maryann Martin, from Manahawkin, during an unavailing ceremony of a limited run Cheerios Box that they were chosen to be featured on at the Shoprite in Egg Harbor Township. Photo/Dave Griffin
Egg Harbor Township Mayor, James J. "Sonny" McCullough, Assemblyman John F. Amodeo, and Assemblyman Vincent J. Polistina talk as they wait for the governor to arrive.. Governor Chris Christie unveils his plan for the city, in Kennedy Plaza in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, July, 21, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough watches as the results come in. Atlantic County Republican gathering, McCullough's Emerald Golf Links, Egg Harbor Township. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Ye Weixiong, vice chairperson of Yuexin District in China, and Egg Hrbor Township Mayor James McCullough sign the agreement establishing a friendship City with the the Yuexin District in China at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center. Egg Harbor Township signed a Òfriendship cityÓ agreement Sunday with the Yuexiu District of China. A delegation from the city stayed in the area for the weekend. EHT officials took the visitors on a tour of the area Sunday. Sunday, February,13, 2011 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Vince Polistimo tallies results as James Sonny McCullough looks on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2015
Egg Harbor Township Mayor James Sonny McCullough, leads the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. The annual Egg Harbor Township Memorial Day parade that travels down Ocean Heights Avenue ending in Veterans Memorial Park. Monday, May, 28, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Egg Harbor Township Mayor James McCullough awardsd a certificate to Slaybaugh School third grader Vito Acosta as the EHT Environmental Commission recognized township third graders for their Arbor Day posters during the Egg Harbor Township Committee meeting at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, April 28, 2010.
The Egg Harbor Township police department held a graduation ceremony Tuesday in the township municipal building for 10 residents who underwent 30 hours of training in the citizens police academy. The graduates along with the township mayor, from right to left: Eileen Palmentieri, Doreen Robinson, Joy Carty, Joan Lindmeier, Maria Carey, Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough, Marie McHugh, Earl Manley, Ray Glanville and Jonathan Marcus. Another graduate, Lee Karney, could not attend the ceremony. Police Chief Blaze Catania said the residents learned everything "from soup to nuts" about how the township police department works, such as patrols, the K9 unit and the swat team. Catania said he hoped the graduates will continue working with the department as volunteers, helping with tasks such as fingerprinting, data entry and computer assistance.
James Sonny McCullough Mayor of Egg Harbor Township, background listen to Jim Whelan New Jersey Senator ( 2nd District ) foreground speak during a panel discussion of civility in politics, or the lack of it in campaigns at Richard Stockton College Thursday, Nov 13, 2008.
Assemblyman, Nelson Albano, background left Egg Harbor Township Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough, Adriene Branca, 26 Sentator, Jim Whelan, Republicans Assembly, Vince Polistina, and John Amodeo,, background right Ricci Branca, Sr. , left foreground Acting Governor Steve Sweeney, center and Sherri Branca, right foreground act after the singing of "Ricci's Law which would require interlock on the vehicles of first-time DUI offernders with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) above 0.15. at Branca family home in Egg Harbor Township Thursday, Jan 14, 2010.
Team manager Rob Warker, from the Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor Township, listens as Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough congratulates the team during a recent town council meeting held at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building. Photo/Dave Griffin
Egg Harbor Township Mayor James J. McCullough, undated handout photo Wednesday September 23, 2009
Even though McCullough was defeated by Democrat Assemblyman Jim Whelan, who was state senator until his death in August 2017, the two continued to enjoy a good relationship, McCullough said. He is proud of being the only Republican invited to eulogize Whelan at his 2017 funeral at Boardwalk Hall.
Just after taking office, the township was designated a Pinelands Growth Zone, which led to a tremendous building boom.
"One of the most difficult things the township had to deal with was the Pinelands Act," said McCullough. "It forced so much growth on us ... and really put a strain on our services, especially education."
At one point, the township was dealing with 200 to 500 new students entering the school district each year.
McCullough's roots run deep in Atlantic City, where family members lived for generations and ran successful businesses like McCullough Models, Ace Auto Supply and Ruffu Ford.
His great-grandfather Anthony Ruffu, who provides a bit of Italian heritage to McCullough's mostly Scots-Irish background, was the resort's mayor from 1927 to 1930, including when Boardwalk Hall opened in 1929.
He was killed in 1930 when the car he was riding in was hit by a train in Absecon.
In a way, he’s moving back home when he leaves his six-bedroom home in the Seaview Harbor section overlooking the bay and Longport, to begin living 23 stories up in a two-bedroom condo.
Wife Georgene (McCabe), 66, whom he met when she was modeling for his mother's McCullough Models at Atlantic City Racetrack in the 1960s, is living in the Florida home they also own.
So he is moving on his own, he said, as he sat surrounded by memorabilia. One framed photo from 1990 shows McCullough with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Donald Trump in his casino mogul days.
"That was when the Taj opened," McCullough said. "It was at a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts at Taj Mahal."
He's met Trump a couple of times, he said, including at a Shore Medical Center fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a few years ago.
Another photo showed him greeting President George H.W. Bush at Atlantic City International Airport when he visited the area in the early 1990s.
While he will not run for office again, McCullough may help out behind the scenes in his new hometown, he said. But he will mainly focus on spending time with his wife, four sons and eight grandchildren.
Hap Farley as godfather
McCullough started out in life with some powerful allies who were friends of his parents.
"Hap Farley was my real godfather," McCullough said of longtime Republican party boss Frank S. "Hap" Farley, who was state senator from 1941 to 1972 and helped him pay for college.
As a child, he sat and listened to Farley and his political lieutenants every Sunday night as they sat around a dining room table talking politics.
"Atlantic City was it at the time," McCullough said.
