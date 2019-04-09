Give your old drip coffee machine a break Thursday morning. Wawa will be offering free hot coffee — any size, all day.
The annual promotion is for "Wawa Day." This year, the convenience store chain is celebrating 55 years, according to the company's website.
The offer also include teas, and self-serve cappuccinos, according to the company's Twitter account.
The offer limits customers to one free cup per store. Emphasis on per store. You can find the location closest to you here: https://www.wawa.com/about/locations/store-locator
It's no mistake Wawa is such a recognizable presence in the area.
Wawa, though based in Pennsylvania, has its roots in South Jersey. The Wood family from Millville dates back in the area to the mid-1700s.
The family owned an iron forge and mill in the area around 200 years ago, and dammed the Maurice River, creating Union Lake. The family's companies employed more than 1000 people in 1917.
The family started the Wawa chain in 1964 and sold Union Lake and more than 4,600 acres of land to the state in 1982 for about $3.1 million.
