EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A $668,000 construction project to create an access road intended to cut down on traffic around the airport circle is complete after five months.
The ramp, funded by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, Atlantic County and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, is available for drivers coming from Atlantic City International Airport and the Tech Center on Amelia Earhart Boulevard to travel directly to Tilton Road north without hitting the circle.
Construction started Oct. 1.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dave Braccia, of Brigantine, believes whoever thought of building a on…
More than 4,000 people work at the Tech Center campus each day, and the new road was designed to ease traffic during peak times, including shift changes and lunch.
The circle was rebuilt in 2011 so Delilah Road bisects the three-way intersection with Tilton and Amelia Earhart. Drivers trying to access the other two roads from Delilah still have to go around.
Staff Writer Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.