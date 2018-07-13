EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were treated for injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at the Black Horse Pike and Spruce Avenue.
Police said a pickup truck traveling east on the pike hit the driver’s side of a car that was crossing north through the intersection on Spruce.
The crash entrapped the car’s driver, Alexandra Barone, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, and she was extricated by firefighters from the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company.
Barone suffered serious injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City by Egg Harbor Township EMS and AtlanticCare paramedics, police said.
The pickup truck’s driver, Kimberly Weaver, 21, of Mays Landing, was treated at the scene and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township.
The Black Horse Pike was shut down in both directions for about an hour while the crash was investigated.
Police said the investigation is continuing and summonses are pending its completion.
Motor vehicle accident causes police blockade on Black Horse Pike @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/JDFwMVxemj— marissa (@marissaluca98) July 13, 2018
Police on scene are still investigating the motor vehicle accident that occurred on the intersection of Spruce and the Black Horse Pike. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/V2Kp7vIk3b— marissa (@marissaluca98) July 13, 2018
Both vehicles have been towed off the street. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/GSQbFy9xXL— marissa (@marissaluca98) July 13, 2018
