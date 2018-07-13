EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were treated for injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at the Black Horse Pike and Spruce Avenue.

Police said a pickup truck traveling east on the pike hit the driver’s side of a car that was crossing north through the intersection on Spruce.

The crash entrapped the car’s driver, Alexandra Barone, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, and she was extricated by firefighters from the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company.

Barone suffered serious injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City by Egg Harbor Township EMS and AtlanticCare paramedics, police said.

The pickup truck’s driver, Kimberly Weaver, 21, of Mays Landing, was treated at the scene and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township.

The Black Horse Pike was shut down in both directions for about an hour while the crash was investigated.

Police said the investigation is continuing and summonses are pending its completion.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.