SOMERS POINT — Jim Stebbins and Jerry Fournier couldn’t sleep Tuesday night.
Just after noon that day, the two strangers tried and failed to extricate a mother and child from their overturned car before it burst into flames on English Creek Avenue near Friars Lane in Egg Harbor Township, killing the two occupants.
On Wednesday, the two met at a Wawa in Somers Point to make sense of the senseless, to commiserate. They said there was no second-guessing whether they should try. They had to.
But they knew the risks.
“There was trepidation because that gas tank could blow up at any time,” said Fournier, 67, of Upper Township.
Stebbins, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, a maintenance manager at Woodbine Elementary School, was returning home from work when he turned onto English Creek Avenue and saw a collision between a Cadillac CTS driven by Nancy Kavanaugh, 66, of Egg Harbor Township, and a Kia Soul driven by Alisha Williams, 31, whose 10-month-old son, Amari, was in the backseat.
The Soul veered and flipped, coming to rest next to the woods, its engine on fire.
Fournier was not far behind. On his way to a job in Mays Landing as a project coordinator for Buckley Cable Construction, his dash cam captured Stebbins moving toward the crash.
He joined him.
The two fought dark smoke pushing from the front of the car. Trying crushed door after crushed door — all of them failing to open — the two spoke with Williams the whole time. She told them her son was in the back.
“She was pretty calm, I thought,” Stebbins said. “'Get the baby out. There’s a baby in the back’ … and me and (Jerry) stopped and went for the baby.”
They tried to break the glass. They tried the front window and rear hatch on the flipped car. But when they turned their attention to the backseat and finally forced a door open, the fire from the engine immediately spread through the car, burning Stebbins and filling both their lungs with hot smoke.
Stebbins fell back and lay on the ground as firefighters and police arrived, the car already engulfed.
Wednesday morning, Stebbins, an asthmatic, was released from Shore Medical Center’s intensive care unit after being treated for minimal burns on his arm and smoke inhalation. He had to cut his singed hair off himself. Not long after, he got a Facebook friend request from Fournier and immediately accepted.
The two were invited to meet Williams’ family as they gathered Wednesday at a home in Somers Point to grieve. The family wanted to thank them for trying to save Alisha and Amari.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An adult and a child died Tuesday afternoon after their SUV struck a C…
“We went into battle together,” Fournier said, putting his hand on Jim’s shoulder.
“That’s it,” Stebbins said. “Even though we weren’t successful, we tried, man.”
The two were traumatized by the experience. Stebbins spoke of his five kids as he recounted the events.
“I’m destroyed,” he said.
No one else can relate to what they saw in those brief minutes on the shoulder of English Creek Avenue, they said, so the two plan to stay in touch.
“We have to,” Fournier said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.