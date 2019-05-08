Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit holding up the demolition of the Bayview Inn on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City. Judge Julio Mendez cited ‘significant public safety concerns’ if the motel remains as is. The cost of tearing it down has been estimated at $230,000.
The Bayview Inn on Route 40 at the entrance to Atlantic City is one of two local motels that will go up for auction May 8.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township have a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Signs advertising a May 8 auction hang from the chain-link fences surrounding both the Inn of the Dove, above, in Egg Harbor Township, and the Bayview Inn in Atlantic City.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit holding up the demolition of the Bayview Inn on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City. Judge Julio Mendez cited ‘significant public safety concerns’ if the motel remains as is. The cost of tearing it down has been estimated at $230,000.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
A judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit holding up the demolition of the Bayview Inn on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City. Judge Julio Mendez cited ‘significant public safety concerns’ if the motel remains as is. The cost of tearing it down has been estimated at $230,000.
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit holding up the demolition of the Bayview Inn on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City. Judge Julio Mendez cited ‘significant public safety concerns’ if the motel remains as is. The cost of tearing it down has been estimated at $230,000.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bayview Motel on Route 40 in Atlantic City a judge will decide if a lawsuit holding up its demolition can move forward Tuesday April 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
The Bayview Inn on Route 40 at the entrance to Atlantic City is one of two local motels that will go up for auction May 8.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township have a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Signs advertising a May 8 auction hang from the chain-link fences surrounding both the Inn of the Dove, above, in Egg Harbor Township, and the Bayview Inn in Atlantic City.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township has a fence around the property with a big sign that says it's going to auction May 8. April 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Minimum bids for the properties have not been set, Salvato said.
The public sales come as the city works to demolish the Bayview, which has visibly deteriorated over the past year. Officials have called the rundown motel an uninviting eyesore, and have said squatters may be living inside the rundown, vacant building.
The Bayview is assessed at $650,000, according to the Atlantic City Tax Assessor’s Office. A $300,000 lien was placed on the property in December. City Licensing and Inspections Director Dale Finch said there’s an order to demolish the building, which has been deemed unsafe for habitation.
Nine miles down the road, the Inn of the Dove is also listed for auction. The property is assessed at $1.1 million, township records show.
Fire officials closed the inn in February 2018, citing a faulty fire alarm system and $8,000 owed in fines and penalties to the township. Twenty residents living there were displaced.
Parts of the inn reopened after the owners rebuilt the fire alarm system, but it closed again late last year.
Both motels have long attracted drug activity and crime.
An Egg Harbor Township man, 26-year-old Jamal Campos, was charged in 2017 with leading a drug ring out of the Bayview after authorities raided the property. He was sentenced to 20 years in February.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.