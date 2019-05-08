The Bayview Inn, which sits at Atlantic City's entrance, and the Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township are set to be auctioned off on Wednesday. 

Ventnor-based AC Auction Realty will conduct on-site auctions Wednesday for the properties. 

Minimum bids for the properties have not been set, Salvato said.

The public sales come as the city works to demolish the Bayview, which has visibly deteriorated over the past year. Officials have called the rundown motel an uninviting eyesore, and have said squatters may be living inside the rundown, vacant building.

The Bayview is assessed at $650,000, according to the Atlantic City Tax Assessor’s Office. A $300,000 lien was placed on the property in December. City Licensing and Inspections Director Dale Finch said there’s an order to demolish the building, which has been deemed unsafe for habitation.

Nine miles down the road, the Inn of the Dove is also listed for auction. The property is assessed at $1.1 million, township records show.

Fire officials closed the inn in February 2018, citing a faulty fire alarm system and $8,000 owed in fines and penalties to the township. Twenty residents living there were displaced.

Parts of the inn reopened after the owners rebuilt the fire alarm system, but it closed again late last year.

Both motels have long attracted drug activity and crime.

An Egg Harbor Township man, 26-year-old Jamal Campos, was charged in 2017 with leading a drug ring out of the Bayview after authorities raided the property. He was sentenced to 20 years in February.

Contact: 609-272-7258 azoppo@pressofac.com Twitter @AvalonZoppo

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

