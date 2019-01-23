EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four unions, federal workers and contractors will rally to end the U.S. government’s partial shutdown at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the airport circle.
The rally will happen at two businesses on the circle — Wawa and Christi’s Bar and Grill — that have seen a dramatic drop-off in business since the shutdown, said Bob Challender, president of Local 200 of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents technology workers at the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center.
Restaurants and other businesses are advertising discounts and free offers for federal worke…
“We expect many furloughed employees — feds and contractors,” Challender said. “We are asking workers at the FAA Technical Center to join us. We understand they can only take 30 minutes for lunch and it is dependent on their work obligations.”
The groups are also soliciting food and donations such as gift cards to food stores for two local food pantries. Donations will be delivered to the two pantries after the rally, Challender said, including $500 each from Local 200.
For more information, call Challender at 856-981-1004 or email the_chief@hotmail.com.
