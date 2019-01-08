PLEASANTVILLE — One firefighter was injured fighting a blaze Monday evening at an unoccupied duplex at 23 E. Delilah Road.
Crews arrived about 5 p.m. to find heavy fire on the first floor at the rear of the home, Battalion Chief Ken Crawford said.
A neighbor notified firefighters the building was unoccupied, Crawford said. The home was searched after the fire was under control.
Fire crews from Absecon, Northfield, Atlantic City and Atlantic City International Airport also responded.
One Absecon firefighter was injured but was treated at the scene.
The duplex experienced smoke damage throughout the building.
The fire is under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.