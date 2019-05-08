The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township is set to be auctioned off on Wednesday. 

Ventnor-based AC Auction Realty will conduct an on-site auction at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for the property. 

Inn of the Dove going to auction

1 of 11

Minimum bids for the properties have not been set, Salvato said.

The Inn of the Dove is also listed for auction. The property is assessed at $1.1 million, township records show.

Fire officials closed the inn in February 2018, citing a faulty fire alarm system and $8,000 owed in fines and penalties to the township. Twenty residents living there were displaced.

Parts of the inn reopened after the owners rebuilt the fire alarm system, but it closed again late last year.

The motel has long attracted drug activity and crime.

Nine miles away, the Bayview Inn in Atlantic City, where an alligator was found during a 2017 drug raid, was set to be auctioned as well, but the sale was called off.

Dale Finch, the city's Director of Licensing and Inspections, said the city asked Salvato and the seller not to put the decrepit building to auction because it has a demolition order for the property.

Officials have called the rundown motel an uninviting eyesore, and have said squatters may be living inside the rundown, vacant building.

The building could be demolished within the next few days, Finch said. It will cost about $240,000 to raze the motel, funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

"We're going to proceed with demolition," Finch said. "Now we're trying to get the documents for the demolition permit and getting various utilities shut off."

An Egg Harbor Township man, 26-year-old Jamal Campos, was charged in 2017 with leading a drug ring out of the Bayview after authorities raided the property. He was sentenced to 20 years in February.

Contact: 609-272-7258 azoppo@pressofac.com Twitter @AvalonZoppo

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments