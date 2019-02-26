EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, toured South Jersey’s military and technical hub in and around the the Atlantic City International Airport, during his Congressional break for work in district last week.
On Wednesday he visited the William J. Hughes Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center, Coast Guard Air Station, National Aviation Research and Technology Park, and the Dept. of U.S. Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration’s Federal Air Marshal Training Center, he said.
The tour came almost a month after the end of the 35-day federal government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. The shutdown greatly affected federal workers in Egg Harbor Township installations, at the Coast Guard in Cape May, and local businesses throughout South Jersey, Van Drew said.
“This tour gave me a deeper understanding of how essential this hub is to our national security, and how imperative it is to ensure that these critical operations never get interrupted again," said Van Drew in a press statement. "The technologies that are being developed here in our backyard are important for the security and safety of our nation and to our local economy."
Van Drew invited federal worker Marion Kennedy from the Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center to be his guest at the State of the Union earlier this month to honor federal workers.
Van Drew was been back in the district last week during the district work period, when there was a Congressional break.
