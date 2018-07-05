Beach Rescue
The boat crew returns from its second boat run of the day July 4.

 Ross Gardner / provided

VENTNOR — South Jersey beaches brought more than fireworks this Independence Day.

About 10 people were rescued by the Ventnor City Beach Patrol boat crew due to large rip currents Wednesday.

At 4 p.m., a large rip current from the left side of the Newport Avenue beach went through bathers, according to Beach Patrol Lt. David Funk. 

"(This current) caused 3-4 people to get caught in the riptide and prompted the lifeguards to initiate a boat rescue," he said.  

The rescue was caught on video by a beachgoer. 

There were three lifeguards in the water with cans, a boat crew and a personal watercraft for backup. Two of the three people were guided to shallow water while the third was brought into the boat, as seen in the video.

The incident made for the second boat run and 10th rescue that day, Funk said. The boat run earlier in the day involved 4-6 people with the same issue.

