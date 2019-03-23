EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A storage shed caught fire Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Jeep Chrysler Fiat car dealership on Tilton Road.
The fire began at 2:30 p.m. and produced thick, black smoke from the shed attached to the side of the building. The fire did not appear to extend into the dealership.
The fire destroyed the shed.
Fire officials were not immediately available for comment. Police Lt. Bob Gray said he did not know the cause of the blaze.
Sabina Taylor, 48, of Atlantic City was in the process of buying a Volkswagen Jetta when she was told to evacuate.
“I don’t know what exactly happened. I just paid for my car and they were wiping down the new car and then there was this announcement that there’s a fire and everyone should get out,” Taylor said. “I went across the street because I was a little worried about a possible explosion.”
Taylor, who is a certified holistic health and healing coach and yoga instructor at the Leadership Studio in Atlantic City, said she was pleased with how the dealership handled the emergency.
“They were really quick to get everyone out,” Taylor said. “I heard the sirens as soon as I got outside, so they responded fast. The dealership also cared about our safety. There were a lot of people in there buying cars, and they all knew what exits to get everyone out safely.”
The Cardiff and Farmington volunteer fire companies and township police and emergency medical services responded.
Staff Writer Mark Melhorn contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.