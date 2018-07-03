Spectators pack the boardwalk in front of Tropicana to watch the fireworks display. Friday, May 26, 2017. (Kristian Gonyea | For the press of atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City:
The 2018 CRDA Concert series features Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez, drummer of E Street Band, as well as Billy Walton, rock and soul artist. The 7 p.m. concert, which will honor artists such as Bruce Springsteen, takes place at Kennedy Plaza in Atlantic City.
Borgata presents a fireworks show Wednesday to celebrate both July 4th and its 15th year. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. People of all ages are welcome to watch from the surface parking lot, open at 6 p.m.
Tropicana presents a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. Guests can watch from the beach in front of the casino.
Both firework shows will be visible from Brigantine.
Buena Vista Township:
Buena Vista Township Special Events Committee will host the 2018 Independence Day Festival on July 7 with a parade stepping off at 2 p.m. from Collings Lake and games at Michael Debbi Park. Fireworks will be at dusk.
Egg Harbor City:
Egg Harbor City's fireworks show will take place at the Egg Harbor City Lake on July 14 at 9:15 p.m.
Galloway Township:
The 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Smithville Town Center. Rolling Thunder Motorcycle riders will leave at 8:55 a.m. The route follows Smithville Boulevard to Moss Mill Road and then from Moss Mill Road to Historic Smithville.
Hamilton:
Hamilton will host an Independence Day concert at Veterans Park starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks show at approx. 9:30 p.m. on July 3 with a rain day on July 4.
Hammonton:
The third annual Hammonton Independence Day Parade, sponsored by Mainstreet Hammonton, follows Bellevue Avenue from Egg Harbor Road to Third Street. Lineup begins along the railroad tracks on North Egg Harbor Road at 10 a.m. There will be a patriotic bike and pet contest, multiple floats, bands and dance troupes.
Linwood:
From the Linwood Historical Society will depart the July 4th Bike Parade at 10 a.m.
Margate:
The city and the Margate CRA will host a July 4th parade and fireworks show. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and runs down Margate Boulevard. A live band and food trucks will be featured from 6 to 9 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Northfield:
A parade will march from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. down Shore Road to Mill Road, passing Birch Grove Park. Hot dogs and soda will be offered for free at the Burton Avenue Fire Station Pavilion.
Somers Point:
JERSEY GIRLS DO IT RIGHT will continue the Beach Concert Series at 7 p.m. at the William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
Ventnor:
Ventnor will host a mile run to celebrate at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. Adult tickets are $15, child tickets are $10 and a parent/child ticket bundle is $20. Refreshments, music and awards will follow the run.
Starting at 7 p.m. will also be the Concert on the Beach at Newport Ave.
Ocean City's Independence Day fireworks light up the sky behind the Music Pier on the boardwalk Tuesday, July 4.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Avalon:
Field Races will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the 10th Street Recreational Field
From 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. will be the Family Fun Fest followed by fireworks at 30th Street and the Beach
Avalon Community Hall will host the Bay-Atlantic Symphony at 7 p.m.
Cape May:
Cape May will host a picnic and fireworks show on July 4 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Congress Hall with food and games.
The annual Independence Day Parade on Beach Ave. will be on July 7 starting at 1 p.m.
Lower Township:
Lower Township kicks off Independence Day celebrations with a festival and fireworks display from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Taking place on the bayfront in North Cape May between Lincoln Blvd. and Emerson Ave., this event will feature food vendors and rides.
Ocean City:
Two bike parades will take place at 10 a.m. with one departing from East Atlantic Boulevard and the other 40th Street and Asbury.
A pie-eating contest at 10:30 a.m., kite-flying competition at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at 9 p.m. are all scheduled at the Ocean City Music Pier.
North Wildwood:
North Wildwood is holding a Patriotic Pooch Parade from 8:15 to 10 a.m. Dogs will parade at 8th and Atlantic Avenues. Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome at this free event.
Sea Isle City:
The celebration lasts all day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m. A free Junior Olympics competition will be held at Dealy field, followed at 7:30 p.m. by a free concert at Excursion Park. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Stone Harbor:
Stone Harbor offers a sand sculpting competition from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The Phillies Home Run Derby begins at 10:30 a.m. at 80th Street Recreation Field and is followed by the slow bike races and decorated bike contest. The parade begins at 11:45 from Second Ave and continues south.
Upper Township:
The Upper Township 4th of July Celebration will take place at Amanda's Field starting at 4 p.m. with live music, food and fireworks.
Wildwood:
The Independence Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. at 9th and Atlantic Avenues in North Wildwood and proceeds north and features decorated bicycles. The Patriotic Pooch Parade will join at 8th and Atlantic Avenues. Dogs will parade along the streets dressed in patriotic garb alongside the decorated bicycles.
Wildwood offers a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Wednesday on the beach at Pine Avenue. The fireworks can be seen by all on the Boardwalk. Sponsored by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.
OTHER COMMUNITIES
Collingswood:
Collingswood is celebrating both July 4th and July 5th, starting at 10 a.m. on the 4th with a parade starting at Haddon and Zane avenues and ending at Browning and Magill. A live band, TO THE MAX, is set to play, and gates open at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Collingswood High School.
Camden:
Camden is celebrating the country’s independence with a festival and a fireworks display at Wiggins Park. The Freedom Festival, sponsored by the Camden County Board of Freeholders and the City of Camden, begins at 5 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a beer garden, food and live music. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. over the Delaware River.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.