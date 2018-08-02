PLEASANTVILLE — A decades-old social service agency announced its new name Thursday because it wants to let people know about the diversity of the Atlantic County residents it serves.
The Women’s Center in Atlantic County said Thursday it will now be called AVANZAR, which means “to move forward” in Spanish. Officials say the name change lets people know the center is not exclusive to women and helps all populations in need of services — including all races, ethnicities, ages, gender identities, religions, sexual orientations and abilities.
“As (the victim population) expanded, there were some questions as to who seeks services at the Women’s Center," said Claudia Ratzlaff, CEO of AVANZAR. “We just wanted to remove that question from everybody’s mind. We are a place for everyone who suffers from the victimization of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking."
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said there has been a relationship between the agency and the Prosecutor's Office since its inception. The renaming is "incredible for Atlantic County" to let people know the services offered there are not only for women, he said.
Tyner said 45 percent of human trafficking victims in Atlantic County are men.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sgt. Nick Erman, of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, was working…
While the name of the center is changing, the mission statement and programs offered at the 43-year-old organization are not. The center offers services pertaining to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, displaced homemakers, fatherhood, early childhood education and dismantling racism, Ratzlaff said.
“As our work has evolved, so must our identity,” she said.
The agency, which started as a 24-hour rape and sexual assault counseling hotline by a group of women out of their homes in 1975, has about 60 employees now and is supported by state and federal grants. According to the agency's annual report, the nonprofit had $5.3 million in total expenses for fiscal year 2017.
ATLANTIC CITY — With three women in top leadership roles for the first time in the Miss Amer…
"You hear about new casinos opening, you hear about the housing and job markets rebounding, but social-service agencies like this benefit from all the other good things that are happening in Atlantic County," Tyner said.
The announcement was made Thursday before staff members, elected officials, law enforcement and judges from around the county at the new future location of the organization in Pleasantville. The Linwood-based organization will move to a Main Street location within a few months, Ratzlaff said.
The new building allows them to house all nonresidential services “under one roof," she said.
Pleasantville police Capt. Frank Balles, also a member of AVANZAR's board of directors, said the agency wanted to find a way to better portray its mission of serving all ages and gender identities, especially when applying for state and federal grants.
ATLANTIC CITY — While fans of Miss America continue to wait for the announcement of the 2019…
“AVANZAR sees people in the worst of times, when they need you the most, kind of like police officers,” Balles said. “When the victims or when the families come here for the different services, we want to make sure they’re coming into a building where they feel very welcome and everything is up to par.”
India Karavackas, the president of the board, said she’s watched the agency grow over the past 10 years and they want to spread the word to everyone in the community that they are there to help.
“Now, they’re so much stronger,” she said. “We’ve really reflected hard in terms of who we are and who we want to be in the community.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.