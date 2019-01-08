SOMERS POINT — A subcontractor for New Jersey American Water received only minor injuries after a piece of metal scaffolding from the water tower at Rhode Island Avenue and Third Street fell on him from about 40 feet up Monday, authorities said.
According to a spokesman from New Jersey American Water, the company had recently completed a painting project at its Somers Point tank. A subcontractor was removing the scaffolding around the tank when a 2-inch clamp fell and struck a worker on his hard hat.
Police Sgt. James Shields said the worker was taken to Shore Medical Center.
Wearing the hard hat prevented the worker from suffering greater injury, the water company spokesman said.
