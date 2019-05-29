VENTNOR — An unknown number of Ventnor residents received Hammonton's sample ballots in a mix-up local officials are blaming on a mailing house.
Dennis Kelly, of Ventnor, said he and his wife got the incorrect ballot in the mail Tuesday, a week before voting begins.
"It had nothing for Ventnor," Kelly said. "So I called the county clerk's office."
The addresses are sent by the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections to the mailing house, said county Clerk Ed McGettigan.
He said the Clerk's Office is responsible for the contents of the sample ballot and the printing, not the mailing.
Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon has not responded to requests for information on how many ballots were affected, and how the glitch will be fixed.
Evelynn Caterson, chairwoman of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, said she had heard of a voter ballot issue in Ventnor but did not know the details of the situation.
Kelly's ballot did have a name he recognized — Joe Giralo, who is running for re-election in Hammonton.
"I said, 'He's from Hammonton, what's going on?'" Kelly said.
And it had Assembly candidates' names he didn't recognize, because Hammonton is the only Atlantic County town in the 8th Legislative District that also includes parts of Burlington and Camden counties.
The 2nd District candidates he should have seen for Assembly were incumbent Democrats Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, and Republican challengers Phil Guenther and John Risley.
McGettigan said he doesn't expect the problem to affect Tuesday's primary election, as the primary function of the sample ballot is to verify addresses.
"It's to verify the voter lives where they say they live," McGettigan said. Sample ballots have been online for about 45 days.
And McGettigan doesn't think it was a widespread problem, as he only got one phone call about it, from Kelly.
According to the election schedule, sample ballots must be mailed out by May 29.
Staff Writer Avalon Zoppo contributed to this report.
