Egg Harbor Township-- Police confirmed Monday that one of the two passengers who had to be airlifted to the hospitbal Sunday after the car they were in struck a utility pole and a tree was a three year old boy.
At 1:06 p.m., police responded to 2228 Ocean Heights Ave. in the Bargaintown section for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2001 Toyota Avalon operated by Joseph Vanderhoff, 28, of Somers Point, was traveling south on Ocean Heights when the vehicle left the road and struck the pole and tree before coming to rest. Vanderhoff and the boy were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
Southbound traffic on Ocean Heights was detoured for about two hours, police said.
The crash investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Officers Robert Moran and James Ludwig, with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call police at 609-926-2643.
