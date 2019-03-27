MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City High School sent two ROTC members to Freeholder Chairwoman Amy Gatto's Leadership Luncheon, a celebration of female leadership and networking for 30 young women from Atlantic County's high schools.
It's easy to see their leadership qualities, said ACHS Principal Nina Gil.
Senior Thalia Lugo, 18, is the commander of the 160-cadet unit at the high school and is waiting to hear whether she is admitted to the Coast Guard Academy; and senior Catherine Agostini is the captain of two athletic teams, has been an attorney for the mock trial team for three years and will attend the University of Maryland on a U.S. Army scholarship, then join the Army as an officer.
They were among a group of students chosen by their teachers and principals to attend the luncheon during Women's History Month at Atlantic Cape Community College on Wednesday afternoon.
The Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders has its first-ever woman chairperson.
The group heard from Gatto, a Republican who is the first woman to chair the Board of Chosen Freeholders in the county's history, and from her mother, Absegami High School Principal Jeri-Lynn Vernon.
Both encouraged the students to find mentors of both genders.
"I wouldn't be standing here today as the first chairwoman if it hadn't been for a man saying, 'It's time to have a woman to be in that seat,'" said Gatto.
Former eight-year Chairman Frank Formica could have stayed on as chairman, but he wanted to nominate Gatto to succeed him, she said, saying she had the "fire in her belly" to lead. And other freeholders of both genders — some with more experience on the board — supported her, too, she said.
"It was very humbling," said Gatto, 37, who was first elected to Hamilton Township Committee at age 24. She said in politics and in her professional life, where she is a lead manager in service operations for financial services firm AXA, she has had bosses and mentors who encouraged her to stretch her limits and express her ideas.
Vernon spoke about the inspiration she takes from the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman on the nation's highest court, who shared first place in her law school class at Columbia University but struggled to find a job after graduation because she was a woman. And she talked about the incredible women who won the right to vote for women 100 years ago this year.
More room for women, minorities in politics
"You don't have to go running around and marching, you can be like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and quietly take your time and be a model, and by doing that you really are thanking those women who came before us, and got us the right to vote," said Vernon.
Sheikah Mahmud, 18, a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School, asked Gatto for advice on how to make the transition to college.
Gatto and Freeholder Ashley Bennett, a Democrat, both said to be ready for change and expect to have to adjust to new perspectives.
Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, like Vernon, said she went away to college freshman year at the University of Delaware and things didn't work out.
She came back home and attended Atlantic Cape, then eventually got a bachelor's and a master's degree. And she, too, has relied on mentors.
"A leader isn't afraid of elevating somebody else," said Fitzpatrick. "Success is not like a pie. If you give it to somebody else, it doesn't mean you have less. The better you elevate people, the more of a leader you become and the more people want to follow your lead."
Sixteen-year-old Sydney Pearson, a sophomore at Atlantic Christian High School in Egg Harbor Township, agreed.
"Leaders are not looking to build themselves up, but to do what's best for their school and their community," said Pearson. She and Emily Elgersma, of Cape May, a 16-year-old junior who plans a career in social work, were chosen by teachers to attend because they are emerging as natural leaders, said Principal Meg McHale. Pearson plans a nursing career, which she sees as a path to specialization and maybe even medical school.
