ATLANTIC CITY — The governing body will consider banning the sale of single-use servings of alcohol, restricting motorized vehicles on the Boardwalk, increasing penalties for aggressive panhandling and adopting an updated redevelopment plan for an area in the Marina District at Wednesday's public meeting.
The Huron North Redevelopment area plan, originally adopted by City Council in 1995, expired four years ago. After nearly $3 billion in remediation and development, the area in the Marina District still has a number of undeveloped land parcels.
The area has been designated in need of rehabilitation, which allows redevelopment projects to qualify for certain incentives and funding opportunities.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which has zoning and land-use oversight of the city's Tourism District including the Marina District, would also need to adopt the renewed plan.
Citing safety concerns for pedestrians, Council will introduce an ordinance that will prohibit motorized bicycles, scooters, skateboards or any other form of motorized transportation on the Boardwalk. Motorized vehicles used by people with physical disabilities would be exempt. The ordinance would not prohibit issuing permits for motorized vehicles used on the Boardwalk during special events.
The City Code may also be amended by ordinance to restrict the sale of small servings of hard liquor and wine under 21 ounces as well as beer and malt liquor less than 41 ounces. The ordinance exempts alcohol served inside a licensed establishment.
The ordinance is designed to curtail public intoxication in certain areas of the resort.
An attempt to regulate aggressive panhandlers — a common complaint from residents, workers and tourists — will also be considered by the nine-member council Wednesday night. An ordinance restricting "pedestrian interference" within 25 feet of a business entrance will be introduced.
The monthly public meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.