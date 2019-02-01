ATLANTIC CITY-- A 23 year-old Newfield man was arrested Wednesday after police received a call claiming he had brought a handgun into the Applebee's on Michigan Avenue.
Stefano Santiago, who police said matched the description from the 911 call, was detained exiting the restaurant. He was not armed, according to police.
During the investigation, officers said they learned that before their arrival, Santiago had left the restaurant another time and went in between the dumpsters next to the building.
K9 Officer Alberto Gonzalez began to conduct a track with his partner, Chalk, in an attempt to locate the handgun. Chalk led Officer Gonzalez to the dumpsters where police said they found a loaded handgun.
Santiago was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Police ask anyone with information about this accident to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.
