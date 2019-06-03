ATLANTIC CITY — Route 30 is closed in both directions because of an accident that knocked over a utility pole and downed wires.
The motor vehicle accident occurred in the area of the drawbridge near Clayton's Self-Storage.
The Atlantic City Police Department said outbound traffic is being diverted at Gramercy Avenue.
The road, also known as the White Horse Pike, is closed in Absecon heading eastbound into Atlantic City. The Absecon Police Department said eastbound traffic is being detoured to Shore Road.
No information about the extent of the accident was immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
