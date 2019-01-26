ATLANTIC CITY — Two buildings caught fire within a half hour and a block of each other Saturday, and the city’s fire chief suspects arson.
The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to vacant-building fires at 33 N. Rhode Island Ave. at 3:58 p.m. and 45 N. Massachusetts Ave. at 4:22 p.m.
“They were one block from one another,” fire Chief Scott Evans said. “The fires appeared to be intentionally set.”
Evans said no one was on the property at either fire, but there were signs that vagrants had used the buildings.
The fires are under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.