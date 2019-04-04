ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City will receive a $515,531 grant from the state for paving work, the city announced Tuesday.
The money from the New Jersey Department of Transportation will be used to pave Fairmount Avenue from Missouri Avenue to Mississippi Avenue and Atlantic Avenue from Kentucky Avenue to Tennessee Avenue, as well as Maine Avenue, Albany Avenue and O'Donnell Parkway, Mayor Frank Gilliam said. It also will fund the replacement of the Penrose Lagoon Bridge on Ohio Avenue.
Later this month, paving will be completed on Atlantic Avenue from Indiana Avenue to Kentucky Avenue and on Ventnor Avenue from Albany Avenue to Raleigh Avenue.
— Trisha Quan
