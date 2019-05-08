ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s Citizens Advisory Board is scheduled to host its first public meeting Wednesday afternoon, giving residents a chance to ask questions and provide comments about public safety.
The meeting is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers of City Hall, according to a news release from the state Department of Community Affairs and the city. Police Chief Henry White is scheduled to attend.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Police Department took a step toward increasing its community pol…
The Advisory Board was formed early this year, after City Council approved its creation last December, according to previous reports. Most of its meetings are not open to the public, but its 15 members bring information from their wards to meetings.
