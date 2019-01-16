ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved hiring Barbara Woolley-Dillon as director of planning and development Wednesday evening.
Woolley-Dillon, of Tuckerton, is the zoning officer for the borough of Mantoloking in Ocean County. She starts her new job Tuesday.
“My goal is to get you as far as I can, as quickly as I can,” she said to council after the vote.
The city’s salary ordinance says the planning director salary can range from $75,000 to $92,000, but its last director made $98,000 in her last year.
Mantoloking was hit hard by 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. Its flooded causeway and the inlet formed by rushing water across the island became iconic images of the storm, along with photos of a home under 5 feet of water.
Woolley-Dillon said 25 percent of the borough’s homes were destroyed, and 90 percent of those have been rebuilt.
Robert Preston, chief landscape architect for Atlantic City, has been acting director since Elizabeth Terenik left the position in mid 2017 to become business administrator in Middle Township.
Councilman William “Speedy” Marsh thanked Preston.
“You did an outstanding job at a time we really needed someone to step in,” Marsh said.
In other business, community volunteers were sworn in as the 15-member Atlantic City Citizens Advisory Board, to improve communication between the community and Police Department.
They were chosen for their standing as community leaders in neighborhood groups and for having their “fingers on the pulse of the community,” said Michael Epps, executive director of the Atlantic City Initiatives Office for the state Department of Community Affairs.
The DCA is responsible for the state takeover.
An Atlantic City transition report issued last fall to provide a framework for returning Atlantic City to local control recommended establishing the Citizens Advisory Board, according to the DCA.
Epps, an attorney, said he was appointed by Lt. Gov. and DCA Commissioner Sheila Oliver.
“I’m glad to be back in my hometown to do something like this. I’m the biggest cheerleader for Atlantic City you might find,” said Epps. “We are going to get some positive things going.”
His office was formed out of the work of the Atlantic City Executive Council, a group of policy stakeholders formed in October under the state’s leadership. Both were recommendations of the transition report.
Epps said his job is to work on initiatives “to bring together stakeholders, take down silos and take some of the weight off (council’s) shoulders.”
“Citizens can do things for you and with you,” Epps said.
Council President Marty Small opened the meeting by offering condolences to Mayor Frank Gilliam, whose father, Frank McCoy Gilliam Sr., died Jan. 9.
