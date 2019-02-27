ATLANTIC CITY — The rescheduled February meeting of City Council will take place tonight at City Hall.
Council's Feb. 20 meeting was cancelled due to inclement weather. The public meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
The governing body will consider introducing ordinances for "weapon-free school zones," the creation of a Historic Preservation Committee and accepting surplus property from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The properties being considered are at the corner of Virginia and Adriatic avenues and, collectively, make up the parking lot behind the Union Baptist Temple.
Also on Council's agenda is the consideration of accepting multiple federal subgrants for Boardwalk improvements, bulkhead repairs and reconstruction, and technology upgrades for the Baltic Avenue Canal. In total, Council will consider accepting more than $2.7 million in grant funding for the capital projects, which represents 90 percent of the cost. The city has already budgeted the required 10 percent for each project, according to the draft resolutions.
Two resolutions related to the unsafe conditions at Atlantic City Fire Department Station 4 — which was closed down on Jan. 16 — are also on Council's agenda Wednesday evening. Mold remediation and emergency plumbing and heating services are expected to be approved.
In routine business, City Council will approve a litany of contracts for annual professional services.
