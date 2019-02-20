Atlantic City Council (copy)
Atlantic City Council has postponed the public meeting on Feb. 20 due to inclement weather. The meeting will be held on Feb. 27 in City Hall.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council has postponed Wednesday night's public meeting because of the weather.

Council President Marty Small Sr. posted an announcement on social media and said the meeting would take place at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Henry "Hank" Tyner Memorial Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

Among the items on City Council agenda's which will be considered next week are the introduction of ordinances accepting surplus property from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, amending the City Code to regulate weapon-free school zones, creating a Historic Preservation Commission and renaming a section of Newton Avenue in honor of Edmund Colanzi.

Council's agenda also included accepting several sub-grants from the federal government for bulkhead repairs and reconstruction as well as Boardwalk improvements.

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

