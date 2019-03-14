The Atlantic City Day Nursery welcomed guest readers for Read Across America. Held on or around the birthday of children's author Dr. Seuss, March 2, the day is a nationwide occasion to promote literacy. This year's guests included Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, Stockton University Dean of Education Claudine Keenan, AtlantiCare nurse Erica Priolo and Charity League of Atlantic County President Linda Gemmel. The guests read selections from Seuss' extensive catalog, as well as their favorite books from childhood.
