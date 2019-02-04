ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have deemed Victory First Presbyterian Church, the church that houses Sister Jean's Kitchen, unsafe forcing the decades-old charity to vacate the premises by Thursday.
Dale Finch, director of the city’s licensing and inspection department, said the church building was inspected on Jan. 17.
Finch said the building was damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and its condition has continued to deteriorate without the necessary abatements.
Anthony Cox, a city construction department official, said the inspection revealed both exterior and interior deficiencies, including rot and deterioration which made the structure unsafe.
“The sanctuary area is really in bad shape,” said Cox. “So much so that you can look up into the ceiling and see through to the sky.”
Cox said before the city can allow the church facilities to be used again, a detailed engineering report on repairs and remediation is required. A notice to vacate will be posted Monday and the premises must be clear by Thursday, he said.
“Absent (a report addressing the structural issues) the entire area is considered unsafe,” Cox said.
Sister Jean’s Kitchen, which for decades has served the homeless and those in need, was slated to move to the closed St. Monica’s Catholic Church more than a year ago, but that move never materialized.
Sister Jean's kitchen purchased the three buildings from St. Monica's church in August, according to Reverend John Scotland.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, under former Mayor Don Guardian, approved up to $1 million in funding to improve the St. Monica location.
The funding was part of its "P
Things changed after Guardian left office.
"He has effectively blocked us from going to St. Monica's and he's not given us any alternative of another place to move," Scotland said.
That funding has since expired.
"I don't know what kind of rights we have to appeal it so that's what we need to get the notice first."
We want to move out of the tourism district.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
