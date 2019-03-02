Eric Ganter, co-founder of Atlantic City's Little Water Distillery, has died, the business announced Saturday night on Facebook.
"Eric was the meaning and passion behind all that is special about Little Water Distillery. Simply put- he is why we have all come together and why we will continue to grow, thrive and live out his vision," the business posted.
Ganter, of Ventnor, and his brother Mark opened the resort's first legal distillery in December 2016 in a converted electrical warehouse in Atlantic City's Northeast Inlet.
Prior to opening Little Water, Eric Ganter was a teacher in Ventnor. He grew up in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Little Water Distillery
Friday March 24 2017 Brothers Eric and Mark Ganter, co-owners of The Little Water Distillery is holding it's grand opening on Saturday. The Atlantic City distillery has been distilling for a couple years and it's whiskey products are now properly aged to be sold. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
