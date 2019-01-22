ATLANTIC CITY — For the first time since it was formed last year, the public will have an opportunity to review and weigh-in on the goals and objectives of the Atlantic City Executive Council.
Members of the public-private council, which is comprised of Atlantic City stakeholders from throughout the region, said Tuesday that a public town hall is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The three-hour meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and parking is free.
The Executive Council is also preparing to release its first quarterly progress report later this week, according to Jim Johnson, special counsel to the governor's office. The quarterly reports will be available on the state Department of Community Affairs website.
The town hall will feature breakout sessions on specific topics, including public health, jobs and youth services, and residents are encouraged to participate and provide feedback to the facilitators, according to a DCA spokesperson.
The Atlantic City Executive Council was formed out of a recommendation in the state's transition report which was presented in September as a blueprint for returning control to local elected officials following the 2016 takeover of city government. The report was co-authored by Johnson, a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary and 2017 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to draft a plan.
The council held its first two meetings, in October and November, at City Hall before relocating to Stockton University's city campus in December. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, leads the monthly meetings.
At Tuesday's meeting, the Executive Council received a presentation from Atlantic County Economic Alliance Executive Director Lauren Moore on the possibilities for vocational training at the Atlantic City International Airport.
The recently formed Citizens Advisory Board in Atlantic City — also a recommendation from the state's transition report — will conduct its first meeting with the police department by the first week in February, Johnson said. Members of the advisory board were formally sworn in during the Jan. 16 City Council meeting.
Johnson also added that Atlantic City's department heads will begin certified public managers training conducted by Rutgers University, another recommendation of the report, on March 12.
