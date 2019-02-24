ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters and equipment from Station Four have been displaced for more than a month after the station was closed to repair its roof and finish a mold removal process.
“We are working aggressively with the contractors to get the station repaired and reopened as soon as possible,” Chief Scott Evans said.
About eight to 12 firefighters were shifted across the city when Ladder Two was sent to Station Six on Annapolis Avenue in Lower Chelsea and Engine Four went to Station Three on Indiana Avenue.
Last October, the city’s public works department found mold when it checked Station Four, located on California Avenue, along with other city buildings to ensure the city was meeting state standards for public sector work settings, said Lisa Ryan, spokeswoman for the Community Affairs Department.
The level of mold was not dangerous to the health of firefighters working in the station, Ryan said.
As a result, work to remove the mold started late last year while firefighters continued to occupy the station.
The station was then closed Jan. 16.
“When they opened up the walls, they found the situation was a lot more than what they originally thought,” said John Varallo, president of Local 198 International Association of Fire Fighters.
Ryan said Wednesday that most of the mold has been removed from Station Four.
According to Varallo, problems with mold and a leaking roof have been years in the making, after the city and state did not immediately act on department reports he said detailed these problems in the past.
“It’s the lack of the capital improvement and the lack of political will to fix these problems before they balloon, and now we’re here with a station closed,” he said.
Varallo reported that Station Two, where he works, is now also dealing with a mold removal process.
“Realistically we should have two fire stations closed, but we’re trying to make due with this one because as of right now we’re hoping this will only take a week or two to get done,” Varallo said.
Ryan stated that Station Four’s closure for repairs has not affected the number of fire companies protecting the city, and that all fire companies are operating.
Varallo also said that firefighters are still making their response times even though they are dispersed elsewhere.
However, he sees the closure as another challenge — after increased hours with lower pay and less manpower — that puts stress on firefighters.
“On top of the apparatuses falling apart, on top of the stations falling apart, being displaced — not being in your district — it’s just one more thing that compounds onto the already growing list of concerns that we have every day that we come to work,” Varallo said.
There is no exact time when the station will reopen, but Ryan said that work will continue.
“The city is in the process of determining how long the repairs will take, but we can say the fire station will reopen in the near future,” Ryan said.
