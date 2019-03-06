The union representing the city's firefighters has filed a complaint against the city and state over unfair promoting practices, compensation and unpaid raises.
The International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 198 filed the complaint Monday in Superior Court alleging that the city and state Department of Community Affairs and the state Division of Local Government Services have failed to "act in good faith" when promoting firefighters to captains and failed to pay contractually mandated step raises.
John Varallo, president of the union, said the lawsuit stems from inconsistent labor practices that the fire department has had to deal with since the state takeover went into effect in 2016.
"These are problems that should have been taken care of in the first couple of months," Varallo said. "Here we are two years later still wasting taxpayer money and still wasting everybody's time trying to figure out stuff that should have already been done."
The state Department of Community Affairs has been contacted for comment but was not immediately available.
According to the complaint, the state allowed the Civil Service Promotional List to expire Jan. 6 and did not implement a traditional method afterward for assigning captain promotions.
Instead, the department claims the state announced in late January that it would hold interviews with all firefighters for captain promotions.
The interviews, which started in February, used unknown procedures and criteria, including having a firefighter from a different city sit on the interview panel, according to the complaint.
"We've never discussed who goes on the panel, we don't know how it's graded, we don't know the scoring system, we don't know what questions they ask," Varallo said. "We don't know, is there an appeal process if they skip over somebody?"
Varallo said this kind of framework is important to ensure fair hiring.
"We can't have somebody get skipped over because of the color of their skin, we can't have somebody get skipped over because they're a veteran, we can't have somebody get skipped over who's a woman," Varallo said. "I need to have a mechanism in place so I can fight for her and get her position if she was wronged."
Forty or fifty firefighters will be interviewed and some are being asked to sign confidentiality agreements or "gag orders" for the interview, according to the complaint.
The union is asking that the court grant a permanent or temporary injunction to stop these promotions and the interview process until all parties negotiate the procedures, standards, requirements and selection process used.
The complaint also alleges that eight firefighters have had to take on the role of acting Captains over the last three years without receiving the benefits tied to that higher title.
The department has not permanently promoted any firefighters to the rank of captain in more than five years, according to court filings.
The union also filed the complaint that the city and state did not pay contractually mandated step raises and a one-time $1,000 salary increase in 2016.
The twenty-five firefighters the union says are eligible for step raises were hired in groups in November 2011, January 2013 and May 2013 and have missed raises for 2016, 2017 and 2018.
"The state came in and implemented a whole new salary guide, and they haven't even paid the step raises on their new salary guide," Varallo said.
"It's not really fair that we're sitting in this position for 15-16 months now into his administration and we have no answers," he said.
