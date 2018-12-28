Atlantic City firefighters climbed through clutter and debris to fight a large fire inside a vacant building Friday morning.
Crews arrived just after 5 a.m. at 3 S. Texas Ave. to find flames shooting out of the second-floor window and spreading up the side of an abandoned three-story building, Fire Chief Scott Evans said.
The fire was under control by about 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters searched the building and found multiple extension cords and space heaters. They determined that several homeless individuals had been living in the building and had self-evacuated, Evans said.
According to Evans, firefighters faced challenges ventilating the building due to windows having been boarded up and some difficulty navigating through clutter inside the building.
Driving through Egg Harbor City this summer, Natalie Dempsey spotted a small garage fire, wi…
The department also evacuated the tenants of the attached row home next door. The fire was contained, and they were able to return to their home.
"Normally under these circumstances, there is water or overhaul damage, but they got the fire under control quickly," Evans said. "Due to the aggressive interior attack, they contained the fire to the building and protected the house next door."
Evans said the space heaters most likely contributed to starting the fire on the building's second floor. He said the devices can pose a risk in the winter.
"We are advocates to be very cautious when using extension cords," Evans said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.