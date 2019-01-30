Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
People from the community take part in roundtable session at Atlantic City town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
People from the community take part in a roundtable discussion on affordable housing, one of 18 discussions happening at the same time, at the Atlantic City town hall meeting on state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City residents and stakeholders say they appreciate being considered part of the solution by being asked to participate in Tuesday’s town hall meeting at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Ideas collected there will help create a plan to implement recommendations in the Atlantic City Transition Report.
People from the community take part in a roundtable discussion on affordable housing, one of 18 discussions happening at the same time, at the Atlantic City town hall meeting on state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
ATLANTIC CITY — Inside the Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Tuesday night, the rumblings and murmurs from the nearly 500 attendees of the state-organized town hall had a similar message: This time it feels different.
The town hall meeting, put together by the state Department of Community Affairs and its recently established Atlantic City Initiative Project Office, was the first chance for residents and community stakeholders to hear firsthand from the officials overseeing the ongoing state takeover.
For the first time since the takeover began in late 2016, the reaction to the state’s message was generally well-received, even by those who were initially skeptical of Trenton’s continued involvement in Atlantic City.
“It’s the first time that the City of Atlantic City has felt that it had a real voice with Trenton,” said Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. “The key is to actually begin to have the voice of the people heard.”
Under former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, who signed the takeover legislation, the feeling throughout the city was that Trenton was not interested in a constructive relationship, despite results that ultimately put the resort on a more solid financial footing.
Christie’s designee, former U.S. Sen. Jeff Chiesa, orchestrated the settlement of casino tax appeals and reduced the city’s payroll. From the onset of Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, Trenton has preached a “partnership” with City Hall.
Council President Marty Small Sr., a vocal opponent of the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act, the law that authorized the state’s takeover of the city’s finances, said he requested a town hall in 2016 in a letter to Christie that “fell on deaf ears.”
To have the facilitators of the takeover stand in front of the community answering questions and listening to its input was a different feeling, he said.
Jim Johnson along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Jim Johnson along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Jim Johnson along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Jim Johnson along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Jim Johnson along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Jim Johnson along with Atlantic City Executive Council holding an town hall meeting on the ongoing state oversight at Boardwalk Hall Tuesday Jan 29, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
“People from all walks of life, from all the six wards in Atlantic City, had an opportunity to discuss their questions directly to (Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver),” said Small. “She is to be commended for that.”
Some attendees thought the town hall’s turnout was remarkable. Regina Curry, a senior nurse clinician for Unite Here Health, a national trust fund managing health care benefits for union workers, lives in Mays Landing but works in the city and feels invested in its well-being.
She said those who led the town hall, especially Special Counsel Jim Johnson, co-author of the state’s transition report on returning local control, seemed sincere in their efforts.
“One thing I did hear that I was happy about was that they said that outsiders came in and promised us things that never came true,” she said. “And this time, there seems to be more ‘We can fix this on our own without outsiders.’ Like Atlantic City needs to fix itself with what resources it has.”
Oliver, also head of the DCA, was joined by Johnson and Mike Epps, executive director of the project office, in leading Tuesday night’s town hall.
Oliver has been a visible presence in Atlantic City since the start of Murphy’s term in 2018 and has consistently touted the new relationship the administration has with the city.
Johnson’s report, released in September, was the culmination of several months’ worth of meeting with and hearing from residents, business owners and community stakeholders about what they felt was essential to improving the quality of life in Atlantic City.
“I said from Day One that all the reports in the past were more fiscal-minded,” said Small, while Johnson’s report “dealt with the underlying issues in Atlantic City. He’s taken the time to visit and talk to everyone.”
Several of the report’s recommendations have been implemented or are in the process of being finalized, but Tuesday night’s town hall was the first chance the community was able to hear, and respond to, the next steps in moving the city forward.
“After all the work we’ve been doing for the past year, it was important for us to now coalesce with the community and let the community know what we’ve been doing, what we’ve been prioritizing and what we feel is necessary,” Oliver said Tuesday night. “But we couldn’t go another step until we had the input of the residents of Atlantic City.”
Mike Lopez, an Atlantic City resident and one-time City Council candidate, said he was encouraged by the use of the terms “ours” and “we” in the speeches given by Oliver and Johnson, which suggested the city was not going at this endeavor alone.
Lopez said what is needed now is to put “effort into action and unity.”
“I think (the town hall) was positive,” Lopez said. “I see (Oliver) moving forward with it. Atlantic City’s her baby. She’s made the city a focal point, and it shows.”
For Curry, whatever hope the town hall gave her, she said, she also has concerns.
“I have some reservations that everything is gonna get fixed,” she said. “I’m very hopeful, because this was such a big turnout, and I’ve never seen a turnout like this before in this area. … But I just think that Atlantic City has been ignored and used.”
