ATLANTIC CITY — A resort nonprofit is asking for donations specifically for homeless or underserved women in the city to give them a Mother’s Day to remember.
Princess Inc., a nonprofit that fosters mentoring, education, empowerment and community service for girls, announced their second “Pack Your Purse” community service event for May 11, according to a news release from the group.
“We’re just hoping that the women we want to serve get the information and come out,” Indra Owens, one of the nonprofit’s co-founders, said. “I think there’s a misconception that there aren’t a lot of homeless women in the area and that’s not the truth at all. “
Last year, the group gave away over 1,300 handbags filled with women’s essentials in both the resort and Atlanta, according to the release.
The group is putting out the call for donations early to make the event more successful than last year.
Donations can include: all sizes of gently used women’s clothing, plastic hangers and gently used purses filled with lotions, hand sanitizers, lip gloss, pocket tissues, sanitary supplies, travel toothbrushes and toothpastes.
However, the nonprofit has added a “special twist” for women in need this year, according to the release. At noon, participants will be able to browse and shop through boutiques set up at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., at no expense to them.
After shopping, they can walk over to Turning Point Homeless Day Center, 1717 Leeds Avenue, for a shower and get their nails polished, as well as participate in other programming, according to the release.
“We’re asking for folks to spread the word in the street to all the women who are displaced here,” Owens said.
Donations are due by April 31 and can be dropped off at Shopper Services at Tanger Outlets, Suite 278, 2014 Baltic Avenue.
For bulk donations, or to volunteer, contact Owens at indraforprincessinc@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.